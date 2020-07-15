State Electoral Commission President Oliver Derkoski said that the race between VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM is a dead heat.

Derkoski held a brief press conference to discuss the attack on the SEC website which prevented the publication of results. When asked about the results, Derkoski said that he would rather not comment, but that it is a “dead heat”.

Both major parties said that they are ahead, and SEC sources have been briefing the media about a very narrow SDSM lead.