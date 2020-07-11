The President of the State Election Commission Oliver Derkoski, two days before the start of the three-day voting for the early parliamentary elections on5 July told MIA that the Commission has made maximum efforts to organize safe and transparent elections.

He expects the voting on 15 July to be conducted peacefully and with dignity and that our citizens will demonstrate a high level of political awareness and culture. He called on the citizens to come out and vote and be sure that they are protected.