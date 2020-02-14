The State Election Commission (SEC) expects early parliamentary elections to be called for April 12. SEC President Oliver Derkoski said in a statement to MIA that they are ready to hold their first session if the Parliament dissolves on Sunday.

The SEC expects the elections to be called as announced and as we all know, and therefore took certain measures or actions in the past days to organize them in time, immediately after the call to hold the first session and bring the necessary acts, said Derkoski.