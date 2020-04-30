The President of the State Election Commission, Oliver Derkovski, in an interview with TV 24 spoke about the election process, ie how many days it takes the SEC as an institution to organize the elections and the entire election process.
Asked how many days it would take for the SEC to organize the election day after the state of emergency is lifted and to complete the election process, Derkovski said:
The activities are common and the law and the Constitution states that once elections are called within 60 days elections are organized, including all activities because some of those activities are performed in parallel, so that is approximately enough time between 50 and 60 days to complete all those procedural activities in the organization of the elections.
