Toni Deskoski, Professor of Private International Law at the Faculty of Law “Justinian I” and husband of the ex-Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska, revealed that the annex to the agreement with Bulgaria announced yesterday by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov will be referred to as “Protocol”.
Deskoski says not only should the annex be made public but also should be ratified in Parliament.
Not only to publish it, but also to ratified it in Parliament in accordance with Article 118 of the Constitution. Otherwise, the Annex will actually be called a Protocol (International Agreement amending or supplementing an existing agreement), Deskoski wrote as a comment in a debate on the need to making the 12-point annex proposed by Bulgaria public.
