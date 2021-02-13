Neither the Constitution nor the Prespa Agreement banned private entities that are not financed by the state for their activities abroad, to use the term “Macedonia” in their name, former Minister of Justice Renata Treneska-Deskovska told “Sloboden pecat”.

This is in stark contrast to what her successor, incumbent Justice Minister Bojan Maricic, is doing.

While she was Minister of Justice, Deskoska says that she approved dozens of requests for the use of the terms “Macedonia”, “Macedonians”, “Macedonian”, for institutions that are not funded by the state budget.