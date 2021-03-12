According to Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska citing official weekly figures, the Covid-19 situation in preschools is under control, cases are being monitored, and daycare centers remain open until further notice.

According to the last weekly support, 14 preschoolers, 34 teachers test positive. The situation in preschools is under control, she said.

Sahpaska emphasizes that the epidemiological situation in the country is being monitored, adding that based on how it will go, appropriate measures will be taken to protect the health of citizens.