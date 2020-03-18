Despite appeals to avoid travel, 179 people exited the country by 2 pm Macedonia 18.03.2020 / 17:04 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin photo: illustration 79 Macedonian citizens exited the country vie the Tabanovce border crossing from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm today, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. The total number of passengers that exited the country was 179, the ministry said. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin bordercoronavirus Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.03.2020 150 Macedonian citizens reportedly stuck in Barcelona, with only 16 reported to the Embassy Macedonia 18.03.2020 Pendarovski: The fact that we are declaring a state of emergency for the first time indicates how complex the situation in the country is Macedonia 18.03.2020 Spasovski: Not only fines, but also prison sentences for those who do not adhere to the recommendations Macedonia News 150 Macedonian citizens reportedly stuck in Barcelona, with only 16 reported to the Embassy No date for accession talks in March: EU postpones summit, next chance in May Pendarovski: The fact that we are declaring a state of emergency for the first time indicates how complex the situation in the country is Spasovski: Not only fines, but also prison sentences for those who do not adhere to the recommendations Mass coronavirus tests to be conducted in Struga and Skopje Xhaferi still waiting for government’s decision on state of emergency so that he can forward to the President Government, Sekerinska is incapable to build shelter in Pepeliste, and they speak of high NATO standards Acevski: The school year is lost because of the slow response .
