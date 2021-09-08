The State Statistics Bureau informed that it has resolved the current technical difficulties and will resume the census, after under 200,000 citizens were processed in two days.

The system has been reloaded. We have teams from the application provider and from the internet provider on call read to intervene, said Apostol Simovski, director of the DZS bureau. He initially had to apologize to the Macedonian Telekom after claiming that the process crashed because of issues with their internet supply.

In the meantime, videos and reports coming sporadically about confrontations between citizens and canvassers. The main issue is fear over spreading the coronavirus during the census.