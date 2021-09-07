A total of 136,773 citizens from 41,478 houses and 59,953 apartments were processed in the first two days of the census, despite the technical difficulties experienced on the second day. DZS statistics bureau director Apostol Simovski said that he is working to identify bugs in the program and avoid future issues.

Additionally, 191,890 citizens registered in the census through the online option available to Macedonian citizens living abroad. This portion of the census is the most controversial, as it blurs the purpose of the project – to determine the number of actual residents in the country, and is also expected to inflate the Albanian share of the population.