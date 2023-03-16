The Alternativa party held Wednesday a session of the central presidency and a panel discussion with members, sympathizers and citizens. According to the president of the party Afrim Gashi, now as an opposition party, they will have more time for their voters at such meetings, and the central presidency has decided to consider the possibilities of cooperation with all parties.

Alternativa as an opposition party returns to its voters. In contacts, it gives a report of what it has done in one year as part of the government, we organize the voters for the next challenge, the next elections, we meet with our voters. We were in Kumanovo, today we are in Tetovo, and we will go to Skopje and Struga at the end and we will continue with activities to reorganize the party, and strengthen our organs and bodies, so that we can perform stronger and more unified in the next elections, said Gashi.

Regarding the question of whether it will support early elections, Gashi stated that it will not be Alternative’s main agenda.