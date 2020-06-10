Despite the exceptionally bad coroanvirus daily toll, SDSM Vice President Radmila Sekerinska today insisted that the elections must take place on July 5.

She excused the reason for holding such “corona elections” with the need to give political legitimacy to the Government. SDSM apparently believes that having low turnout elections will best benefit the party’s political interests.

No democratic country can allow itself to operate without a Parliament for a long time. The issue is not whether we want elections, but whether we want the state to function, Sekerinska said.

Over 40 percent of the voters demand that elections take place later, in September or even beyond, which corresponds with the proposal from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, while only a quarter of voters say they are willing to go to the polls in July. Macedonia is in the midst of a major Second Wave of the epidemic, and had 7 deaths today – which ties the worst daily toll, as well as also high 125 newly diagnosed patients.