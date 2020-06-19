The Macedonian Government announced that it will discuss opening the borders in full during the weekend.

Currently, the borders are open for foreign citizens who want to transit – they’re given five hours to reach the exit border crossing they announce while entering. Macedonian citizens can return home but face mandatory two weeks in self-isolation or even quarantine if they don’t have a recent negative coronavirus test. The rest of the region is reopening quickly, but Macedonia has exceptionally high infection and mortality rates as it is going through a major Second Wave of the epidemic.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that, despite the poor results, the Government is considering joining in the coordinate regional reopening soon. Filipce also said that he hopes other countries in the region will show solidarity in Macedonia and open their borders if we fully open ours. Filipce insisted that the rates are not that divergent and blamed the far higher reports in Macedonia to more intense testing.