On the World Diabetes Day, patients who suffer from this illness urged the Healthcare Ministry to allow them to purchase more modern drugs on their own, instead of having it distributed through the public system.
Dimce Velev, head of the association of organizations of patients with diabetes, said that there are 130,000 people diagnosed with this condition and they still lack access to innovative forms of treatment.
We need to implement the model where all type 1 patients can purchase the therapy in a pharmacy, on their own, under the regulated prices. This will reduce complications and improve productivity of these patients, said Velev.
Comments are closed for this post.