There is an active registration of our citizens living in the Diaspora for their voting in the Macedonian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Anyone residing/living in the diaspora is eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in Macedonia on April 11, and all that needs to be done is:

Step 1: Register by March 11th at https://dijaspora.sec.mk/ and indicate in which embassy / consulate closest to you will cast your vote

2. For registration, you need a valid MK passport, as well as some document proving that you are abroad (visa, residence permit, green card, MK passport, etc.).

With its voting, the Diaspora will be able to elect its own representative in the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, representing its interests.

In order for voting to take place, more than 6700 citizens have to register. The current number is 1,600, there are still a few days left to register, rumors are that the diaspora can meet the required number.

The Diaspora contributes to the Macedonian economy with over 1 billion euros annually, money that our countrymen send to their relatives in their homeland or bring in foreign currency in our banks.

Expats are an integral part of Macedonia. With a representative in the Parliament, such a relationship is only strengthened.