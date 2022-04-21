The tension with the “Vanco Mihajlov” club is heating up. Today, the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the Macedonian Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Kovacevski and the organization of Macedonians in Bulgaria OMO Ilinden-Pirin spoke on this topic. It seems that the most scandalous is the statement of Radev who said that in Macedonia there were concentration camps in which Bulgarians were killed.

Radev says that Vanco Mihajlov refused Hitler to include Macedonia in a fratricidal war with Bulgaria.

President Pendarovski also reacted to Radev’s claim.

The figure of 10,000 Bulgarians allegedly killed is a lie, a sheer construction for political purposes. There is not a single relevant historical source, neither in the Bulgarian, nor in the Macedonian, world level historiography that 10,000 people were killed in concentration camps at that time in our country. Something that could fit into that definition of a concentration camp existed in Croatia on Goli Otok. There were never any concentration camps on the territory of Macedonia then or today.

OMO Ilinden-Pirin also reacted sharply.

That is Radev, a man who according to his statements lives outside any current and historical reality on the Macedonian issue. A president of an EU member state, who tries to protect a Hitler ally with nebulous arguments, trying to cover up his guilt for allegedly not killing in camps (but has killed thousands through terrorism: bullets, bombs, arson, buried alive, beaten with sticks and so on and who believes in the disgusting lie (essentially hate speech) that in Macedonia thousands were sent to camps and killed there because they were Bulgarians.

The only thing that surprises is the statement of the Prime Minister Kovacevski who announced that the registration of the club for which the Ministry of Justice gave a negative opinion will be examined.