12 PRO inspectors inspected Tuesday the store of VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Rankovce.

The photos “Republika” received show the PRO vehicles parked in front of Borce Spasovski’s store with passers-by wondering what was going on.

We publicly ask who is behind this intrusion and is this the work of the Deputy Prime Minister for Fight against Corruption Ljupco Nikolovski?