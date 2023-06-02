Following Vice-PM Artan Grubi’s Thursday statement that no one apart from the Public Prosecutor Office has seen the complete version of the contract on the construction of corridors 8 and 10d, the question arises as to whether the President Pendarovski signed the decree to officialize these laws without having an insight into the complete version.

In his rationale, the head of the state said that, after consulting legal experts, he was convinced in the constitutionality of the content, even for the most disputed one the Law on labor Relations. It sufficed that it didn’t mention a 60 hours work anywhere in the text, he explained.

Hence, how did the President that there are disputed parts if he never saw the complete version of the contract?