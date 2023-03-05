Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE called on state prosecutors to investigate the way in which the Eptisa company was awarded major contracts despite its suspicious background.

Stojanoski said that the awarding of the contract worth 22 million EUR to inspect the work done on a major highway project, was extended by a week, to give Eptisa more time to prepare a winning bid. Requirements for the contract were softened and Eptisa was allowed to participate even though it raked losses for three years in a row.

Stojanoski warned that the company, that was already flagged as corrupt by the Macedonian Government for its prior work, will now be in a position to influence the work on a project worth billions. The highway contract is overseen by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, who is plagued by a long list of corruption scandals.