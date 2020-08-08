Macedonia marks the 19th anniversary of the Karpalak massacre, when terrorists from the Albanian UCK/NLA organization attacked a convoy of Macedonian army reservists, killing 10 of them.

The convoy was ambushed in Karpalak, a rocky stretch midway between Skopje and Tetovo, along the highway. Nane Naumoski, Saso Kitanoski, Branko Sekuloski, Goran Minoski, Marko Despotoski, Erdovan Sabanoski, Ljube Grujoski, Darko Veljanoski, Vebi Rusitoski and Pece Sekuloski, all from or around Prilep, were killed when their truck was riddled with bullets and RPGs. It was one of the greatest losses of life in the short lived civil war sparked by UCK/NLA in 2001.

On this dark day, the Macedonian defenders ask: Did the heroes get the deserved place in history or do we awarely run away from them?

