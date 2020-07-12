Where is Branko Crvenkovski before the upcoming elections, when, on Wednesday, Macedonia elects the new government? Although so far he has publicly supported the party he has led for many years, this time SDSM has been left without the endorsement of from the former leader.

Crvenkovski appeared in this campaign, but not io give support. He appeared in the bombs that seem to be the loudest in the pre-election period. An audio recording appeared in the public which features the voice of the current leader Zoran Zaev, who says that he personally finances the party and that he got rid of Crvenkovski who has no influence in the party.

Zoran Zaev: I took over SDSM and I finance SDS alone. I don’t need Branko or Branko’s people. I take care of it alone. To end one mile of Branko completely in SDS.