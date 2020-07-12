Where is Branko Crvenkovski before the upcoming elections, when, on Wednesday, Macedonia elects the new government? Although so far he has publicly supported the party he has led for many years, this time SDSM has been left without the endorsement of from the former leader.
Crvenkovski appeared in this campaign, but not io give support. He appeared in the bombs that seem to be the loudest in the pre-election period. An audio recording appeared in the public which features the voice of the current leader Zoran Zaev, who says that he personally finances the party and that he got rid of Crvenkovski who has no influence in the party.
Zoran Zaev: I took over SDSM and I finance SDS alone. I don’t need Branko or Branko’s people. I take care of it alone. To end one mile of Branko completely in SDS.
XX: How will it end?
Zoran Zaev: How? He has no influence in SDSM.
XX: He has no influence in SDSM?
Zoran Zaev: Branko..
XX: Zoki, you underestimate the man a lot.
Did Zaev get rid of Crvenkovski from the party, or did Crvenkovski get rid of Zaev from SDSM. The comments that Crvenkovski is gone are not surprising. Quietly, with deliberate moves, as rumor has it, he is overthrowing Zaev, wanting to restore the party’s old glory, when there were intellectuals, professors, eminent names in SDSM.
Branko and his wing let Zaev hang out to dry. Branko wants to get his party back. Zaev did his job. His 5 minutes are over. Now Branko aims to take his party back, to be a party of intellectuals, professors, donors, but most importantly with city people, comment sources close to SDSM.
They also connect this opinion with the bad relationship between Zaev and Ahmeti. They say it is not strange that in these elections there is no link between the leaders of SDSM and DUI. To not have room for coalition – that is the main goal. After the fall of SDSM in these elections, the head changes.
