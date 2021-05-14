Government’s attempts to cover the shame and crime of Zoran Zaev and other members of SDSM are futile. It has become a regular practice for SDSM officials to be close to mobsters and criminals. If the judiciary does not investigate these criminal connections now, they will be subject to a thorough and serious investigation immediately after the release of the judiciary from the pressure of Zaev and his associates, reads the statement of VMRO-DPMNE calling on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to say what did he talk about in his home with worldwide criminal Sedat Peker.

Zoran Zaev owes an answer to the public whether they talked with the mafia leader Sedat Peker, who publicly admitted that he was a guest at Zaev’s home, about Peker’s rich criminal past and how he runs a mafia organization, says the opposition party and asks: