At the stroke of midnight, the retail price of diesel fuel is set to decrease by two denars, while all other fuel prices will remain unchanged, as announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The new rate for Eurodiesel will be Mden 81 per liter, and extra light fuel oil will be available at Mden 80 per liter.

Eurosuper BS 95 will retain its price at Mden 81 per liter, and Eurosuper BS 98 will remain steady at Mden 83 per liter. The cost of Mazut M-1 will also remain at Mden 45.087 per kilogram.

These adjustments in pricing are attributed to the fluctuations in international oil prices and shifts in currency exchange rates, according to the ERC.