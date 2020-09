And while the country was entertained with the demolition of an unlawfully built cafe in Skopje, the powerful boss of the DUI party in Ohrid Nefi Useini, while in prison, had crews digging sand directly from the lake Ohrid to be used in his new cement plant.

An environmental group from Ohrid posted pictures showing a digger which they say is owned by Useini’s company, well into the lake and digging sand. When one activist approached the driver, he was threatened. Useini remains in detention after a series of collisions with the law during which he beat up citizens of Ohrid and unlawfully built a restaurant and a cement plant in the protected part of the coast of the lake. Useini was hoping to get out on bail after the victim of his latest beating changed his story, but an Appeals Court denied his bail request yesterday.

– How much longer will Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Ohrid Mayor Konstantin Georgieski tolarate their coalition partner DUI and their local leader Useini, currently in detention for violence and unlawful posession of firearms? His cement plant was supposed to be demolished by now. Will the police act and stop the destruction of the coast and the activities of this illegal plant?, Ohrid SOS said in its statement while sharing video of the digging.