The bill on textbooks has been returned to the Parliament. After the government “finalized” it, it was submitted again in Parliament, where first it will be discussed by the competent committee and then at a session.

But what remains is the dilemma whether the government will be using the so-called “European flag” procedure in this bill as it does with all the bill it wants to push through quickly.

For now, there is no information on this bill on the Parliament website and what standards will be evoked.

If the bill gets a European flag, it means that the bill will be passed within three days, no matter how many amendments will be submitted. And the opposition, of course, will have hundreds of remarks about the bill enabling textbooks to become digital.

This intention of the government received backlash from the parents who are announcing a lawsuit against Education Minister Mila Carovska, and they have already hired a lawyer, divided the parties, and the students have been receiving messages on social networks to boycott the classes.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Education and Science, the printed textbooks will not be dropped from the teaching program and that the digital ones will be only a supplement. This is good in any case, but their word can’t be trusted until the amendments to the bill are seen.

Carovska owes an explanation what will happen with those students, ie parents who cannot provide their children with tablets and laptops for the digital learning and whether they will feel less valuable than their peers.

VMRO-DPMNE reacts that the schools are not able to provide that and the burden will fall again on the parents.