The coalition partner of SDS and DUI, Left and Dimitar Apasiev loves Hamas, bows to Enver Hoxha, violates the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, and is silent about Oncology and the French proposal, as well as about DUI’s gambling laws, they say in today’s announcement VMRO-DPMNE.

The theatrical performance of Left in the Parliament is an agreed scenario between DUI and SDS, to stimulate conflicts from which DUI and Left would gain relevance. And the chaos in the City of Skopje and the institutions whose directors of the Left are actively participating in Arsovska’s madness is the best evidence of what it looks like when the Left leads institutions. As a small example, the fact that the director from Leftica of the Cultural Information Center did not use the equipment from the Universal Hall, but rented equipment from a private company from Mala Recica. Agreements with Mala Recica are a priority for Levica. On the other hand, Apasiev is ready to blow himself up because there is cold and cold weather in November, but he is silent about “Bechtel and Enka”, the leftists of Enver Hoxha are silent about the demands of the trade unions and the DUI laws on games of chance. Such foiling is just a cover for the cowardice of the Left and the dirty deals with DUI and SDS, the party says.