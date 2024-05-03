While awaiting judiciary reforms, we have another mechanism at our disposal, governed by a law under the Public Revenue Administration’s jurisdiction, granting it the right to scrutinize Macedonian citizens’ property origins. Vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Dimitrieska Kochoska, highlighted this on ‘Daily Click’ on TV 21. She critiqued not only the judiciary but also the government’s role in the state’s justice concerns.

‘We don’t always need to await judiciary actions. Let’s assess the numbers first and then proceed accordingly. Quality case presentation is essential for judicial progress. While the judiciary requires reform due to significant shortcomings, we must also examine case preparation,’ added Dimitrieska Kochoska.

She emphasized VMRO-DPMNE’s plan to establish a body monitoring officials, judges, public prosecutors, and state-associated businessmen. This body would include representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Internal Affairs, the Financial Police, Customs, IRS, Organized Crime, and the Money Laundering Authority. Its mandate would involve continuous transaction checks and monitoring to ensure compliance with the law.

‘Those who adhere to the law deserve recognition. However, those who operate outside the law will face appropriate consequences,’ Dimitrieska Kochoska concluded