VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska said that the party still expects to see Prime Minister Dimitar Kocovski come to his senses and that he will agree to a meeting of party leaders to discuss early general elections. Otherwise, VMRO will begin to block the work of the Parliament starting tomorrow.

Our party leader Mickoski will discuss the blockade with our members of Parliament today. Our future steps will be outlined after that. I still hope that it will not come to this, and that we will begin a discussion with the Government to find a way out of the crisis, Dimitrieska said in an interview this morning.

Dimitrieska added that the citizens can clearly see that Macedonia is in a crisis. “When they come home and see how much money they have left, or when they go to the store, they realize that their living standards are down and are getting worse”, she added.