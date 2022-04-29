The Mayor of the Municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, today announced the construction of a memorial in honor of the defenders in the 2001 conflict and the members of the Ministry of Interior from the unfortunate events in Divo Naselje in 2015 in Kumanovo.

I expect at one of the next sessions of the Council of the Municipality of Kumanovo all political parties to unanimously accept the initiative of the association of veterans “ZAPVARS” from Kumanovo to build a memorial to all Kumanovo defenders from 2001, including members of the Ministry of Interior involved in the 2015 Kumanovo events. They indebted us, it is our obligation that has not been fulfilled until today, said Dimitrievski.