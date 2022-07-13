The mayor of the municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, in relation to the protocol that came to the public these days, and which is supposed to solve the Macedonian-Bulgarian dispute, emphasized that he sincerely hopes that it is not correct, true and does not believe that anyone would dare to sign such a protocol a document that represents capitulation and transforms Macedonia into a protectorate.

But if this document is identical to the proposed protocol that is being hidden from the public then I will just repeat myself. Karpos, Krste Crvenkovski, Apostolski, Cento, Mojsov, Kljusev, Gligorov, Trajkovski all the way to Delcev, Karev, Sandanski, Gruev and many other proven Macedonians are turning over in their graves. Goce was completely right in his thesis: “I don’t know another nation that suffered more from the treachery of its sons – freaks like the Macedonian, Dimitrievski wrote.