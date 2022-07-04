In an interview with TV Sitel, Kumanovo mayor, Maksim Dimitrievski called on the small political entities, government coalition partners to come out publicly and state their position on whether by remaining in the government they also support the French proposal.

Everyone is silent. I believe that in the coming period, someone will dare to say an opposite position from the Prime Minister regarding such a proposal, and on the other hand, the fate remains for us to decide the small political entities that are government coalition partners, they are on the move. Here I invite them to come out publicly and say loudly and clearly whether by remaining in the government they want to support such a proposal, which de facto has already been passed, said mayor Dimitrievski.