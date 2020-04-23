I would like to inform you that yesterday, together with my wife, respecting all security protocols and procedures, we tested for Covid- 19 at our own expense at several relevant laboratories in the country, as well as previous testing at the Kumanovo Public Health Center of all members of my family and all tests came back NEGATIVE, the mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, wrote on Facebook.

Today I asked the epidemiological service at the Kumanovo Public Health Center to review the test results, if necessary repeat the testing and URGENTLY submit a request to cancel the self-isolation orders for me and the members of my family and all my contacts indicated in the epidemiological survey. I hope that my request will be urgently reviewed and implemented within the procedures because despite the negative tests, my health condition and my family’s is good and there are no symptoms or signs of Covi-19 infection. So that I can go back to work and together with my team at the crisis headquarters to continue the fight against the epidemic in our city and state. I reject all accusations of me being allegedly positive, the anathema must go. I wish a speedy recovery to all my citizens who are currently fighting the disease and to all others to respect the measures and keep a social distance, said Dimitrievski.