I call on all of you to give us support on October 31 to continue the development of Kumanovo. In the past period, we have implemented 400 projects, and our plan and ambitions in the next term is to implement more than 800 projects that mean improving the quality of life of the people of Kumanovo. Let’s continue to develop a liberal Kumanovo together!, said the independent candidate for mayor of the municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski.