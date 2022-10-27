The Mayor of Kumanovo reacted to the insults uttered by president Stevo Pendarovski who said yesterday that he would be ashamed of Dimitrievski giving him support and that they were never party members.

I do not comment on promiscuous statements that aim to discredit and divide citizens by political affiliation. I aim to unite citizens who are deeply divided on all grounds, especially Macedonians who are trampled on and feel betrayed by their own political representatives. I don’t divide people on political, religious, or any other basis, and at least I perceive them as a voice, for me, every individual is a person with integrity and the only difference can be made in relation to good and bad, hard-working and non-working, people with an attitude and people who change their attitude as needed or by order, as unfortunately has been confirmed many times in the case of our President. However, Macedonia has survived worse, but it has never experienced such rampage and improvisations that happen every day, together we will overcome this phenomenon and move forward again, wrote Dimitrievski.