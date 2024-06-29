The president of the ZNAM Movement – For our Macedonia and the mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, during a guest appearance on the show “Top Tema” on Telma Television, stated that the political scene in Macedonia is no longer painted in two colors. Changes are happening, and it will never be the same again.

Asked why they joined the government and what ZNAM, as a center-left party, has in common with VMRO-DPMNE, a party positioned on the right, Dimitrievski answered:

”

The lowest common denominator, i.e., the largest common content, is Macedonia. To be stable, politically stable, to ensure a government that will implement a real program, that will adopt a strategy to fight against corruption, will essentially fight against corruption, will come up with new personnel who are not corrupt in the public eye, who do not have mortgages behind them, and realistically and essentially will not only implement reforms but primarily will restore the rule of law and the legal state. It will ensure the self-sustainability of the state in the field of energy, increase agricultural production, improve working conditions in Macedonia, and additionally direct funds to the citizens in order to raise each family individually, as we partly did in Kumanovo. This includes a large number of measures, such as free bus and public transportation for the citizens. Every family has 50 to 100 euros left only after that item in the budget.”

Dimitrievski emphasized that this can be achieved if done in an organized and systemic manner. Regarding the departmentalization of the administration, Dimitrievski emphasized that it should be done in the long term, and this primarily implies the democratization of political entities from within. He added that in the past 30 years, a process took place in which people became members of parties so that they could get a job. He emphasized that political will is very important when it comes to implementing a reform in administration. Regarding the coopeķration with VMRO-DPMNE, he emphasized that trust among citizens is violated, and the expectations are huge. He stressed that ZNAM will be the guarantor that never again will anyone be able to blackmail the partner in the government with obscene proposals, which will harm Macedonian national and state interests.