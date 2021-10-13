The independent candidate for mayor of the municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, met Wednesday with representatives of travel agencies.

In the next term, we will continue to take care of every sector, including the development of tourism in Kumanovo. We will stimulate alternative tourism, spa tourism and we will continue with the development of sports tourism in the Bislim canyon. We plan to support and assist local travel agencies, because tourism is important for Kumanovo, said Dimitrievski.