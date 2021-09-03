From now on, Maksim goes together with the citizens of Kumanovo to a great victory to restore the essence of the social democratic thought and idea, the most important in every party, it is the ideology and essence, not the lucrative approach and clientelism, the court games or Byzantine games and all those other things that are typical for the Balkans, but unfortunately are no longer practiced in most models in countries in Europe and in the world, Dimitrievski said in an interview with TV Sitel, adding that it is not a fight for positions, but it is much more about intra-party democracy, intra-party understanding, and the party cannot function as a joint stock company and even less as a private company as he says.

Dimitrievski publicly asked whether all those social democrats, sympathizers, members of the party who signed the list of 1250 supporters in Kumanovo, where more than 50% are members of SDSM will be excluded from their party SDSM.