The mayor of Kumanovo Municipality, Maksim Dimitrievski, said on “Click21” show on TV21 that SDSM is no longer a party, but a private company.
He added that he still feels like a social democrat, but unfortunately he is not in that party because they made a unanimous decision and excluded him from the party.
The procedure did not end, but they made a decision because it is not a party, it is a private company. It functions as a joint stock company, they hold the positions, says Dimitrievski.
