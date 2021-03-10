The Mayor of the Municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, said in an interview with “Morning briefing” that the municipality currently has no debts and obligations to anyone.

Our debt is 0 denars, and we are requesting funds and additionally realizing serious infrastructure projects. It is our responsibility as city managers. This rainy weather has disrupted our relations a bit, because we have already started building infrastructure in rural areas and we plan to continue as soon as the time allows it. We managed to do a lot for the city and the municipality, said Dimitrievski.

He noted that in October, when reporting on three years of work, there are ambitions for a new term, as the program is conceived of two, four and eight-year projects. However, Dimitrievski emphasizes that the citizens are the ones who give the mandate.