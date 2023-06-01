Under the auspices of the Kumanovo Mayor Martin Dimitrievski, the civil association New Vision for the Future was formed, as part of the ambitious initiative started by Mayor Dimitrievski, and aiming to become serious contender on the next elections.

Former member of the ruling SDSM, Dimitrievski already initiated forming of similar civil associations in seven other Macedonian cities.

“People are recognizing the sincere approach and the civil concept that will bring positive changes in the country. This civil movement will take the power at the next year’s elections and finally bring order in the country”, Dimitrievski said.