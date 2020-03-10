Experienced journalist Predrag Dimitrievski believes that the lists for MP candidate are positive, which were published by VMRO-DPMNE tonight. He pointed out on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show that the names of Igor Durlovski and Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, who will lead lists, are the names that guarantee success in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. Dimitrievski pointed out that Mickoski is introducing a new standard in the Macedonian parliamentary practice of spitzenkandidat, given that he is not on the MP lists.

As far as I have noticed, Mickoski himself is not mentioned in the lists, which means that he is introducing a new standard in our parliamentary practice as spitzenkandidat. I would agree that the candidates bring some freshness and only confirm the absorptive power of VMRO-DPMNE. Only extremely clean names from the old parliament composition have been kept, the journalist says.