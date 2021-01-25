Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Monday in Brussels with Swedish and Finnish Foreign Ministers, Ann Linde and Pekka Haavisto respectively, discussing the next steps on Macedonia’s European path – adoption of the negotiating framework and holding the first intergovernmental conference with the EU.

Dimitrov and Osmani reminded of the overall achievements of the country in the past period, both domestically and in terms of promoting regional and, above all, good neighborly relations.

As the government informed, Ministers Linde and Haavisto expressed consistent and principled support for the country’s European integration.