Portugal will be interested to resume Germany’s efforts and Berlin has said it will remain committed to this issue. I think the European Union cannot afford 2021 to be like 2020 with enlargement failure, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, tells MIA in an interview, in which he also talks about Bulgaria’s blockade, the process of Europeanization of Macedonia, the no-confidence vote filed by the opposition against him, and the capacity of the administration to be part of the EU accession negotiations.

The accession process is a tool for Europeanization. However, no one is tying our hands to work on Europeanization if we no longer have access to the accession process. I think that the more we work at home, the stronger our position will be in terms of starting negotiations with the European Union, Dimitrov told MIA.

Asked whether he expects progress in talks with Bulgaria after the March elections, Dimitrov said politically sensitive issues were more difficult to resolve ahead the elections and election campaign.