Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov took part Monday at a video meeting, including regional counterparts, at the initiative of European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.
As the Secretariat for European Affairs informed, information was exchanged at the meeting in relation to the European Commission’s efforts to provide vaccines to the Western Balkan countries.
These are additional doses outside the Covax program for which the European Union will provide funding through IPA funds, the statement added.
