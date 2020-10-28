Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov expressed hope that France will be able to help persuade Bulgaria not to block the opening of EU accession talks for Macedonia. Dimitrov is on a visit to Paris, which blocked the opening of accession talks in 2019.

Now France declares that it is satisfied with the changes to the EU enlargement criteria, but Bulgaria is threatening a veto unless Macedonia accepts major concessions on issues of history and national identity.

France and the EU need partners who strive for stability, good neighborly relations and regional cooperation. A positive trajectory for (North) Macedonia will encourage others and will guarantee stability, Dimitrov said, during his meetings in the French Senate.

Meanwhile in Skopje Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met with the ambassadors of Germany and Bulgaria, Anke Holstein and Angel Angelov. Germany holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, and the Zaev regime is hoping this can help get the Germans engaged on the issue. After the meeting, Ambassador Angelov said that Bulgaria can’t change its position because its Parliament adopted a resolution demanding concessions from Macedonia. Ambassador Holstein added that Germany still hopes that the accession talks will begin by the end of the year, but added that the EU can’t get involved in bilateral disputes between two countries.