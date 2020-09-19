In an interview with “360 Degrees”, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, commenting on the relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria and the work of the history commission, also spoke about Goce Delcev.

We need to think a little about the essence. I think Goce Delcev, if he is seeing us from somewhere, this will not make him very happy. Because he is a hero who dedicated his life to this cause, which is very important for them and for us, who, among other things, in terms of how he created politics in the revolutionary movement, we should see him through his letters and other statements, there is already a feeling of a tendency that this is our battle. He keeps that work and the battle from influences from outside and it is felt. What we will do now that will affect the future will show how history will look at us, says Dimitrov.

Asked if for him same as for VMRO-DPMNE, Goce Delcev is the red line of Macedonian dignity, Dimitrov said that identity issues are our business and that they are closed.