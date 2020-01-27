Dimitrov in 2016: SPO is making a state today! Macedonia 27.01.2020 / 20:23 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in 2016 wrote that the Special Prosecutor’s Office is making a state. Unfortunately the picture today is far from that. I do not give up on Janeva, because she is a capacity, Zaev said to Mickoski in a TV debate. Zaev swore by Katica as by his nationalism: She is an institution, I stand behind her as a person Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin spoNikola Dimitrov Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 24.01.2020 Crucial meeting on the law on state prosecutors planned for this afternoon Macedonia 21.01.2020 Dimitrov in Davos: It is high time to start accession negotiations Macedonia 21.01.2020 Dimitrov met with Borisov in Davos Macedonia News Zbogar urged parties to adopt the law on public prosecution Orce Kamcev to Hari Lokvenec: Come and see all the audio and video evidence, then say whether it’s racketeering or bribery! Siljanovska: There has never been antisemitism in Macedonia Electricity and water from Vice Fratello: We will turn them on before elections, and then turn them off on Monday Let Stefanova say how deputies were blackmailed, how people were detained, and pressured to change the country’s name El Cheka publishes new “bombs” Stamenkovska-Stojkovski points out to irregularities in employment in the state and public sector Kacarska about Stefanova’s testimony: I am appalled, thinking about a lawsuit! .
