There is no excuse for any violence. The protests should be European criticism, not hijacked by destructive centers. At the same time, the government must slow down and listen to the citizens. A step back is a step forward. Both those who defend Macedonia and those who defend the European future, which are certainly completely compatible goals, will be losers. It is necessary to renew the dialogue, but a prerequisite for that is stopping, stepping back and observing with a cool head. We now need time to avoid hitting a wall. A process of broad consultations is necessary, real and substantial, without haste and panic, writes the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov.

He says that the situation, the possible options and their consequences should be honestly explained to the citizens. Then through dialogue, debate and wisdom to find a solution that will be based on a comprehensive strategy. Only a decision reached in this way, whatever it may be, will be accepted as legitimate.