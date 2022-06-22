What is being offered to us now is not a compromise. Bulgaria is not taking steps. Bulgaria has only one more thing to have 100:0, and that is to further explain the Macedonian language and the Bulgarian position to become a European position, said former Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in an interview with TV Telma.

Dimitrov described Macedonia’s European integration as a car without an engine that will end up in a ditch.

We will not start negotiations until we change the Constitution. When we change the Constitution we will be stuck in negotiations on the Action Plan and because Bulgaria will never be satisfied, Bulgaria’s goal of Macedonianism as Radev says will not be achieved, this process will remain like a car without an engine in a ditch. And that is what will happen with our European integration, said Dimitrov.

He says that the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Mickoski stated that he does not accept a change in the Constitution, and that the government does not talk to the leader of the opposition regarding the Macedonian-Bulgarian dispute.