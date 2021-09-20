Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met with the Acting Director for the Western Balkans at the European Commission’s DG NEAR Michela Matuella, who recently took office.

According to the SEA, the main focus of the meeting was on Macedonia’s readiness and expectations regarding the start of accession negotiations, the implementation of reforms from the EU agenda and the status regarding the use of IPA funds.

Dimitrov pointed out that they remain firmly committed to the reform process in key areas of the new methodology for accession negotiations, which are implemented using EU funds.

There is no other alternative to the Europeanization process aimed at bringing European values at home and for that purpose we have introduced “Agenda: Europe at home” and adopted the NPAA 2021-2025. These processes took place with full transparency and involvement of civil society, key documents are completely restructured according to the new cluster methodology for accession negotiations, said Dimitrov.

The EC representative, Matuella, emphasized that the achieved results will be reflected in the Report of the Commission for this year and pointed out that she shares the position on Macedonia’s readiness to start accession negotiations with the EU.